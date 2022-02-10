Devin Hester not selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame in first ballot year

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 15: Devin Hester #23 of the Chicago Bears returns the opening kick-off against the San Diego Chargers at Soldier Field on August 15, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Chargers 33-28. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — One of the most electric players in the history of Chicago sports will have to keep waiting for Canton.

After being named one of the 15 finalists, “The Windy City Flyer” Devin Hester was not one of the eight selections during the NFL Honors celebration Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Richard Seymour, Tony Boselli, Bryant Young, Sam Mills, Leroy Butler, Dick Vermeil, Cliff Branch and Art McNally were selected instead.

A second-round pick out of Miami by the Bears in the 2006 draft, Hester owns the NFL record for most total non-offensive returns for touchdowns, (20) total kick returns for scores (19), and most punt return scores (14). He was four-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro, made that second team in 2011, while also being named to the NFL’s 100th-anniversary team.

Hester enjoyed an incredible rookie season with the Bears, returning six total kicks for touchdowns in the regular season – three punts, two kickoffs, and a missed field goal. His efforts helped the Bears to a 13-3 regular season record and their first NFC Championship in 21 seasons.

In Super Bowl XLI on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Hester returned the opening kickoff against the Colts 92-yards for a touchdown in one of the most iconic moments in Bears’ history.

He remains the only player to do so to open a Super Bowl, but Indianapolis would go on to win the game and the championship 29-17 on a rain-soaked night.

While the Bears weren’t as successful on the field in 2007, Hester returned six more kicks (4 punts, 2 kickoffs) for touchdowns that season. After being shut out of return scores in 2008 and 2009, Hester had a bounceback 2010 when he led the league in punt return touchdowns (3) and yards per return (17.1) as the Bears reached the NFC championship.

He’d lead the league in punt return average against in 2011 (16.2 yards) while adding two more punt return touchdowns along with his last kickoff return for a score. Hester finished his Bears’ career with one more punt return touchdown in 2013 before leaving for the Falcons in free agency in 2014.

While in Atlanta that season, he returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown against the Buccaneers in Week 3, breaking Deion Sanders’ record for most returns for touchdowns with the 20th and final score of his career. Hester was with the Falcons in 2015 then played for the Ravens and Seahawks in 2016.

In December of 2017, Hester signed a ceremonial one-day contract to retire as a member of the Bears.