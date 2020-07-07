Fewer preseason games in 2020 could be tricky for the Bears’ QB competition

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Head coach Matt Nagy and Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears wait to call a play against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Cowboys 31-24. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Once again, the decision that was made by Ryan Pace in April of 2017 was brought to light on Monday.

Patrick Mahomes, who was selected tenth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, eight spots below Bears signal caller Mitchell Trubisky, signed a massive contract extension with the Chiefs. This includes $477 million in guarantees, making it the most lucrative deal in American team sports history.

Not bad for a player that’s won a regular season MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and ended his team’s 50-year championship drought in four seasons.

For Bears’ fans, however, it’s another example of what might have been, with the team having watched Trubisky struggle to find consistency during his years in Chicago. Now he has competition for the starting job that Pace hoped he’d hold for a decade, with Nick Foles being acquired to make a run at the job.

Now things could get a little rougher for head coach Matt Nagy to make that decision once the NFL season does start in 2020.

Originally he was going to have four preseason games to evaluate both quarterbacks and make a decision before the Week 1 opener at Detroit on September 13th. Now at the very best Nagy will get half those games to make things happen.

Per Pro Football Talk, the NFL has plans to take the preseason down from four to two games for the 2020 season. This is being done due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which made all offseason workouts virtual and threatens the season itself.

This week, the NFLPA voted on recommending a cancellation of all preseason games, with the first action not coming until the regular season.

While the NFL has yet to officially reduce the preseason, the idea of it means that Nagy could have to make his pick between Foles and Trubisky during training camp. That’s expected to go off on time at the Bears’ Halas Hall headquarters on July 28th, and will feature six weeks of heavy scrutiny on the quarterback position.

In May, Nagy said that he wouldn’t consider the offseason training period at all in considering the starter, declaring there would be no quarterback competition over Zoom.

Both quarterbacks are looking for a bounceback after disappointing years in their respective cities. Hoping to take the next step forward in his development, Trubisky struggled through most of the season. He saw reduction in most of his numbers as the Bears’ offense ranked 29th in points and yardage in the NFL.

Foles, meanwhile, didn’t get much time to show himself in his first and only season in Jacksonville. He broke his left clavicle in the first half of the season opener against the Chiefs and played in just four games, eventually losing the starter’s job to Gardner Minshew.

Each quarterback will get a shot at redemption in 2020, but which one gets to start off doing so will be determined by Nagy. His job to doing so might be getting a lot harder.