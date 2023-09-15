Misty McMichael salutes the crowd as her husband, Steve, is honored before the Bears’ season opener at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023

CHICAGO — A surge of support for a popular member of the Bears alumni has continued even after he took a major step toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That continues to help Steve McMichael as he along with his family battle ALS, and two events showed how much appreciation people have for the former defensive tackle. It came just after he was named a Seniors Committee finalist for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Steve McMichael Fundraiser at Bridges Scoreboard in Griffith, Indiana on September 8, 2023.

A number of people showed up to a fundraiser at Bridges Scoreboard in Griffith, Indiana on September 8 in hopes of generating money for the McMichael family. The site of a podcast hosted by Steve’s wife, Misty, and Brandon Hiatt, a number of former Bears’ players attended the event along with fans.

Per the event organizers, nearly $14,000 was raised to help McMichael as he continues to fight ALS.

Misty McMichael salutes the crowd as her husband, Steve, is honored before the Bears’ season opener at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Bears fans gave their vocal support to Misty McMichael during the Bears’ season-opening game against the Packers at Soldier Field last Sunday.

As part of a salute to their alumni, the Bears had a special tribute to McMichael upon his selection as a Hall of Fame Seniors Committee finalist. Misty represented Steve and received a loud ovation as she waved to the crowd wearing the No. 76 jersey of her husband.

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS in January of 2021