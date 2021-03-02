‘Everything is on the table’ as Ryan Pace searches for a starting QB for the Bears

LAKE FOREST – Everything in the world might be different than it was in 2020, but one thing is the same around Halas Hall in 2021.

The first and biggest question for the Bears as a new league year approaches is who will be the starting quarterback and whether this person is currently on the roster.

A year ago, it was determined that Nick Foles would be brought into compete with Mitchell Trubisky, and it didn’t work the way the Bears had hoped. Yes, the team did squeeze into the playoffs at 8-8, but the team went from Trubisky to Foles then to Trubisky and never really got the offense going.

So here was Ryan Pace again, sitting virtually in front of the media on Tuesday afternoon, once again dealing with the issue of his starting quarterback ahead of a new league year.

Is the general manager done with Mitchell Trubisky? Not yet, according to his comments. Will he look in the trade or in the draft? All are possible ahead of a critical season for himself and head coach Matt Nagy.

“Every single thing is on the table. I think we owe that to ourselves,” said Pace on deciding how to address the team’s quarterback issue. “Our own quarterbacks, trades, free agency, draft, and we’re working through that.

“I do like the staff we’ve assembled to kinda attack that together. We’ve added some guys, even in recent days, that can help us evaluate that position. So we know the importance of it, we know that’s a priority as we go into this offseason, that’s stating the obvious. I’m just looking forward to attacking that together.”

He’ll do so mainly with Nagy as the pair try to finally solve the quarterback question that has plagued them for the last two years. There has been the speculation that the team could pull off a major deal from a quarterback like Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson, both who are reportedly interested in deals elsewhere.

Whether the Bears have enough or are willing to part with the draft capital or players to make that happen is to be seen. Either way, it will be up to Nagy and his staff to make that work, and the coach understands that part of the process.

“What do we do to get this thing better, because in the end, we’ve got to score more points and we’ve got to score more touchdowns, regardless of anything. It’s not just one position, it’s not, it’s everywhere,” said Nagy. “We feel like with some of the younger guys that we drafted this past year and previous years, guys were really jumping into their specific roles and they can multiply that quarterback position, they can help out.

“Without getting into the directions of everyone of them , I think the biggest thing things do we have a plan, will we have a plan. Could things change? Absolutely, without a doubt, things could change. Then we’ve gotta make sure, from a coaching standpoint, right, myself, Bill Lazor, ‘Flip’ (John DeFillipo), we’ve got to make sure offensively that we’re always communicating with Ryan so that he understands where we’re at and how it’s a fit or not a fit.”

They’ll have to determine that quickly and successfully, because the clock is ticking for both the head coach and general manager as they new league year approaches.