Eddie Goldman to play again for the Bears after opting out of the 2020 season

LAKE FOREST, IL – JULY 28: Chicago Bears defensive back Dionte Ruffin (39), defensive end LaCale London (63), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) and wide receiver Chris Lacy (17) warm up in action during the Chicago Bears training camp on July 28, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – He wasn’t along with the dilemma that faced him one year ago, for many in the National Football League faced that difficult choice.

Play the 2020 season during the pandemic or decide to opt-out? Eddie Goldman faced that decision, and he chose the latter, and it came with its own challenges as he watched the Bears play 17 games over the fall and winter.

“It really took a toll on me, especially when I watched the season and how it played out and how we made the playoffs and everything,” said Goldman of sitting out for the 2020 season. “It was something to experience but it really wasn’t a fun thing.”

But walking away for a second-straight year wasn’t about to happen, and the defensive tackle knew that right away?

“As soon as it (the 2020 season) was over,” said Goldman of when he knew he wanted to come back, and he was true to his word this week.

Despite not participating in the voluntary or mandatory work at Halas Hall this spring, Goldman reported to training camp to start his sixth season in the NFL after what was a two-year delay. He told reporters on Wednesday that it was COVID-19 protocol and family issues that kept him away from the previous workouts in 2021.

He took the field for the first time for the Bears on Wednesday since December 22, 2019, when the Bears lost to the Chiefs in their home finale at Soldier Field. Goldman was inactive for the season-ending win the next week over the Vikings in Minneapolis.

“It’s just like any first day,” said Goldman of the practice. “You’ve got to go out there, you’ve got to get the call, and you’ve got to get used to putting your hands on guys. It’s just that.”

Now he gets to resume his Bears’ career where he left off, having been named a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 as he established himself as a reliable presence in the middle of the team’s defensive line. He has 12 1/2 career sacks which are part of 17 tackles for loss, playing in all but two games from 2017-2019.

As he returns, he does so confidently on the field and around Halas Hall when it comes to the protocols in place to prevent a spread of COVID-19.

“I definitely feel safe, especially with the trackers that we have, how they can track who you’ve been around, if you have the virus or not,” said Goldman. I feel comfortable with it.”

Certainly, his teammates are comfortable having him return after a year away.

“When I came back, everybody greeted me with love,” said Goldman. “I feel like everybody’s just happy to be back in the building together.”