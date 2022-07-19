CHICAGO – During the heyday of the Bears’ defense late in the last decade, he was one of the players that helped to make the unit one of the best in the NFL.

Eddie Goldman provided plenty in the middle of the defensive line, but he wasn’t in the plans under the new regime of the franchise. As it turns out,Bears will be the only team that the nose tackle will play for in the NFL.

Per a release from the Falcons, Goldman will retire instead of play for the team, whom he signed a one-year deal with this offseason. That concludes his career that consisted of his seven years in Chicago, six of which he took the field for the Bears.

A second round pick of the Bears in 2015, the second selection of the Ryan Pace era, the nose tackle was with the team for seven years, playing in six seasons. He provided plenty of pressure in the middle of the line that was key for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s 3-4 scheme when he took control of the defense in 2015 under then head coach John Fox.

Goldman played in 81 regular season games for the Bears, making 13 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, with 21 quarterback hits along with 175 total tackles. He has a career-high three sacks and five tackles for loss in 2018, when the Bears had the No. 1 defense in the NFL and won the NFC North with a 12-4 record.

In 2019, he was named a Pro Bowl alternate as he started 15 games under first year defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano. Goldman opted out of the 2020 season, which was played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, Goldman was out for the first three games of the season with a knee issue, making his debut against the Lions in Week 4. He would play in every game after that, starting ten of his 14 contests with a half-sack, one tackle for loss, and 22 total tackles.

With new general manager Ryan Poles taking control of the team this offseason, Goldman was released in March. He signed with the Falcons, who now have Pace on the team’s scouting staff, but instead of taking the field in Atlanta, the nose tackle is going to call it a career.