The Chicago Bears have a star receiver in DJ Moore, another potential deep threat in Darnell Mooney and an improved offensive line.

Despite all that, they’re 28th in the NFL in passing after beating the Arizona Cardinals 27-16 on Sunday. Coach Matt Eberflus would like to see more big passing plays.

“We just got to just continue to work on that,” Eberflus said Tuesday. “It’s got to, to your point, get the downfield, explosive throws. How you score in the NFL is to get explosive passes and explosive runs. That’s what you need to do.”

The Bears are averaging 182.6 yards passing. And with two games remaining, they don’t have much time left to work on it.

The Bears came into the season hoping Justin Fields would take a big step forward as a passer. But that hasn’t happened.

Against Arizona, Fields had a 53-yard completion to tight end Cole Kmet. But his overall passing numbers were modest: 15 of 27 for 170 yards, after throwing for 166 yards the previous week. He also ran for 97 yards.

Fields ranks 21st in passer rating and 28th in completion percentage in his third season, and his future remains one of the biggest questions surrounding the franchise. The Bears could have the No. 1 pick in the draft after acquiring Carolina’s first-rounder in the trade for Moore last March, and they have to decide whether to exercise their fifth-year option for 2025 on Fields.

WHAT’S WORKING

The Bears have made huge strides on defense after struggling early in the season. While they didn’t force any turnovers against Arizona, they held the Cardinals 213 yards passing after giving up 348 against Cleveland. Chicago sacked Kyler Murray twice.

“Really it’s just buying into the system, buying into our system that has a long history,” Eberflus said. “It’s been around this league for a long time. And the guys understand the core principles, they understand what it takes to play their positions and they’re really doing a good job of rushing and covering, cover and rush, really playing off each other that way. And understanding where the spots are to make their plays in the defense. That’s why you see guys who are comfortable are playing fast and they’re playing physical and it’s fun to watch when it gets to that point.”

The Bears rank 12th overall on defense and are giving up a league-low 80.7 yards rushing per game. They are second in the NFL with 18 interceptions and have 23 takeaways.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Protecting leads. The Bears have let double-digit advantages in the fourth quarter slip away in three of their losses. And they looked like they might do it for the second week in a row before hanging on against Arizona.

They let a 21-point lead in the first half dwindle to eight midway through the fourth quarter, after blowing a 10-point lead in a 20-17 loss at Cleveland. They also blew double-digit advantages against Denver in Week 4 and at Detroit in Week 11.

STOCK UP

RB Khalil Herbert. After missing five games due to an ankle injury and struggling following his return, Herbert broke through in a big way against the Cardinals.

He carried 20 times for a season-high 112 yards and a touchdown, after being limited to 75 yards on 31 attempts over the previous four games.

STOCK DOWN

Mooney. His production has been in decline for two years since he had 1,055 yards in 2021, his second season. And it was more of the same on Sunday.

Mooney was targeted four times and caught two passes for 5 yards. He has 31 receptions for 414 yards on the season.

INJURIES

Eberflus had no update on Kmet (knee), who caught four passes for a career-high 107 yards despite missing the second half. “We’ll see where that goes in terms of his movement (Wednesday),” he said. … LG Teven Jenkins remains in the concussion protocol after missing Sunday’s game.

KEY NUMBER

250 — The Bears had 250 yards rushing against Arizona after being held to 88 the previous week against Cleveland.

NEXT STEPS

The Bears host Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.