CHICAGO — The Bears on Tuesday announced that defensive tackle Justin Jones will be the team’s 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

An award that honors players for their efforts on and off the field, Jones’ work around the Chicagoland community includes Youth Guidance’s “Becoming A Man” program, helping a deaf single mother of three kids in southwest suburban Cook County and contribution to the Bears Care Gala.

“I’ve always been the helper,” Jones told ChicagoBears.com. “I’ve always felt really good about just making people feel good, making people happy, seeing smiles. Stuff like that makes me happy.”

The winner is announced during the annual NFL Honors ceremony in February.

Jones joined the Bears in March 2022. For more information on the nominees and the award, click here.