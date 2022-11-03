CHICAGO – One thing that the quarterback has praised his general manager for early in working with him was his communication.

That was the case on Tuesday when the final Bears’ trade before the deadline happened.

“Ryan texted me kinda before it all got out,” said Justin Fields of Ryan Poles letting him know that the Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers for a 2023 second round pick.

It was a departure from the deals that sent Roquan Smith to the Ravens and Robert Quinn to the Eagles as the Bears got a player that can contribute now while also being under contract past this season.

Help on the offense, of course, was appreciated by Fields.

“I was excited, of course,” said quarterback of Claypool. “He’s a playmaker, big body, athletic, fast, great ’50/50′ ball catcher. I was excited, of course.

One thing that could have made him more fired up was the fact that the trade for a receiver at the expense of a high pick shows that the team has faith in him being the team’s franchise quarterback.

Fields was asked if he felt that was the case on Wednesday.

“I mean, yeah, but anytime you trade for a player like him, you’re trying to make the team better. Kinda like coach ‘Flus’ (Matt Eberflus) said, we’re just trying to make the team better overall,” said Fields when asked that question.

Certainly he’s helped his cause with strong showings over the past few games, especially the contests againts the Patriots and the Cowboys. He was 13-of-21 for 179 yards with a touchdown compared to an interception with a team-high 80 yards rushing and a score in a victorious 33-point effort in New England.

Fields followed that up with a 151 yard, two touchdown passing performance as he completed 17-of-23 throws while also rushing for another score along 60 yards in a 29-point offensive effort in a loss to the Cowboys.

In keeping with his usual demeanor, Fields isn’t letting these performances or a trade take his mind off the moment, or let him think too far ahead about his Bears’ future.

“Yeah, for sure, but I’m just going to keep getting better,” said Fields when asked if the last four weeks helped him show that he can be the team’s quarterback for the coming years. “I’m not worried about the next five or ten years, I’m worried about this week.”

First things first comes working with Claypool, who has little time to get up to speed on the Bears’ offense while also getting used to his new quarterback.

“Just seeing what he can do in practice. So the different things we do in practice, the routes that we give him,” said Fields when asked about getting to know Claypool as a receiver. “Really just practicing with him and to throw to him a little bit will help me find out what he’s best at doing.”