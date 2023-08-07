CHICAGO — There were a lot of fans that were quite happy with a moment from a new Bears’ receiver during his first appearance with the team on Sunday morning.

But there was one who was happier than most for DJ Moore – and she had the chance to let reporters know about it. It just took a little bit of convincing.

“She’s acting shy, but she ain’t shy,” said Moore of his daughter, Ari, who was in his hands as he stood and addressed the media after Sunday’s fan fest workout at Soldier Field. “She was all go until now.”

The first question asked to Moore was what his daughter thought of the touchdown he scored during the one training camp practice that takes place at the Bears’ home stadium. It was one where he caught the ball in stride on a crossing pattern then raced towards the pylon for the score.

It was one of the highlights of the session that the team along with a few fans featured on social media.

“Didn’t you love the touchdown?” the receiver asked Ari, who immediately nodded in approval. “You’ve got to tell them.”

She then turned toward the assembled media and said “Yeah,” which drew a laugh from the reporters.

While Ari had joy over the moment, so did the Bears as they’ve seen Moore continue to find chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields. It’s a connection the team is counting on to improve their passing attack, which has been one of, if not the main goal for the offense coming into this season.

“OTAs, coming in early. Even when we were off doing our own thing, we got together. We just stayed on par with everything we were doing in OTAs,” said Moore when asked about the solid connection so far in camp with Fields.

Certainly, he provides a deep threat for the Bears as he begins the second chapter of his career in Chicago. In his first five seasons with the Panthers, he made 364 catches for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns with a 14.3 per catch average.

Yet Moore believes there is more he can add to his game in Luke Getsy’s offense as he takes the No. 1 receiver spot in his sixth NFL season.

“With this offense, I’m definitely tapping into different things than I was before. So I’ve got to really know everything going on around me right now, especially coming into a new team,s” said Moore. “Just getting my skill set down pat. It might be a new skillset, I’ll see, but it’s still going to be the same me.”

A few more highlights like Sunday would make the Bears, fans, and, of course, his daughter quite happy.