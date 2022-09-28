LAKE FOREST – On Tuesdays during the regular season, Halas Hall can be a little more empty than usual since the Bears typically have the day off.

But this week, there was a special visitor to the team’s Lake Forest headquarters, and he was ready to tell the world about his experience.

Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, who is one of the greatest to ever wear a Bears’ uniform, stopped by Halas Hall and decided to chronicle his visit on the team’s official Twitter account.

“Hello,” is what the first Tweet said without identifying the legend and the next was a video of what appeared to be someone trying to adjust the camera.

“Yeah, well, ha, guess where I’m at,” said Butkus on the next video, which he did in front of one the many tributes to his career with the Bears that are at the team headquarters.

Along with taking a few pictures and videos, including discussing his favorite game as a member of the team, Butkus was able to catch up with Bears head coach Matt Eberflus during his travels through Halas Hall.

His time on Twitter came to an end when, supposedly, he was asked to create content for another platform for the Bears.

“Well, they just asked for me to do a TickTock so I’m out of here,” said Butkus on the Bears’ Twitter account.

A two-time NFL defensive player of the year and five-time NFL first team All-Pro with the Bears from 1965-1973, the linebacker has recently gotten onto Twitter himself at the handle @thedickbutkus.