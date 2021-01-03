Despite a loss to the Packers, the Bears clinch a playoff spot after Rams’ win over the Cardinals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 03: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears runs for a first down against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter in the game at Soldier Field on January 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Through all the ups and downs, changes and questions, here they were with destiny in their hands.

A win and the Bears would be in the playoffs in a most bizarre 2020 season. A loss by the Cardinals would put them in, too, meaning that this team that was on a six-game losing streak less than a month ago had a decent shot to make the postseason on Sunday.

Of course, the Packers have never made things easy for the Bears over the last generation, especially during the era of Aaron Rodgers. They have decimated their NFC North rivals a number of times the last decade and did so again in Green Bay on November 29th.

But this was a different game against a different Bears’ team that has won three-straight game and, finally, found some rhythm on offense. Over the course of 45 minutes, Matt Nagy’s team showed they were more than up for the challenge.

That wouldn’t be enough, however, as the Packers pulled away from the Bears in the fourth quarter for a 35-16 victory that leaves the Bears at 8-8 for the season. Yet they’re still in the playoffs thanks to the Rams’ victory over the Cardinals, clinching a seventh-seed for the team.

It marks the first time the Bears have made the postseason with an 8-8 record or any result not over the .500 mark. It’s their second appearance in as many seasons and the 29th in the history of the franchise.

They will face the second-seeded New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card weekend. The time and date is still to be determined. The teams met in Week 8 at Soldier Field, with the Saints winning 26-23 in overtime.

The Bears gave notice to the Packers that their offense was indeed better than that November match-up when they marched down the field for a touchdown. David Montgomery, who had left the game after getting hit on the knee earlier in the drive, scored from two yards out to make it 7-0.

But Rodgers was the same as he was before, and quickly led an 80-yard drive for a score that was completed with a touchdown toss to McHenry native Robert Tonyan to tie the game.

Demetrius Harris, who has mainly been on special teams the last two months, made his play of the year on punt coverage, knocking the ball out of returner Tavon Austin’s hands to set up a short field for the Bears. Cairo Santos finished it with a short field goal to give the Bears their second lead of the day.

Then the Green Bay offense went to work as they scored on back-to-back possessions, each on Rodgers’ touchdown throws. He found a gap in the Bears’ coverage to hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 72-yard touchdown to get the Packers the lead back and then made the most of a mistake by the hosts.

Cole Kmet fumbled on the next Bears’ drive, and Rodgers finished that drive with a 13-yard strike Dominique Dafney to make it 21-10. Yet Mitchell Trubisky and the offense were able to get some points before the half, going 62-yards in the closing minutes to set up a short Santos field goal to make it 21-13.

A big momentum turn came from a mistake from the Packers as Valdes-Scantling dropped what would have been a sure touchdown on a deep pass from Rodgers to begin the second half. The Bears’ defense wouldn’t allow a point in the third quarter and the offense got three more to get within five.

On that last field goal, Santos broke the team’s consecutive field goals made record as his 27th-straight kick bested Robbie Gould’s mark in 2005 and 2006.

Yet those missed chances to get touchdowns in the red zone would haunt the Bears as they failed to complete drives. A 15-play, 56-yard drive ended at the Packers 25-yard line on a 4th-and-1 incompletion by Trubisky after the Bears had converted four-straight on fourth down.

Green Bay’s offense then woke up, going 76-yards in 12 plays after that, getting a four-yard touchdown rush from Aaron Jones to push the lead to 28-16. After a Trubisky interception by former Bear Adrian Amos on the next possession, Rodgers hit Davante Adams to put it away.