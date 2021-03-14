Defensive end Mario Edwards agrees to a three-year deal with the Bears: Reports

INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 26: Defensive end Mario Edwards #97 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after tackling wide receiver Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams for a loss of yardage during the first half at SoFi Stadium on October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – As the new league year approaches, the Bears have brought one of their defensive ends back into the fold in 2021.

Mario Edwards agrees to terms with Bears per source. New multi-year deal. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 14, 2021

Per multiple reports, the first from Pro Football Talk, the Bears are signing defensive end Mario Edwards to a three-year deal with $11.5 million. The team will make the signing official when free agency opens up on Wednesday.

Signed before the season, Edwards enjoyed the best of his six NFL seasons in Chicago over the course of 15 games. He finished with a career-high four sacks and six tackles for loss in 15 games to go with 17 tackles and seven quarterback hits.

Edwards spent his first three seasons with the Raiders before a stop with the Giants in 2018 and the Saints in 2019. In 74 career games he has 14 1/2 sacks with 18 tackles for loss.

Next season, Edwards will have to sit out the first two regular season games due an NFL suspension for violation of the league’s peformance enhancers policy.