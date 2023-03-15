LAKE FOREST – Not long after making the decision to join an NFC North rival, David Montgomery is taking some time to thank his former team and fans this week.

On his Instagram account late Tuesday night, the running back posted a video tribute on his time with the Bears and made sure to say thanks to those who have supported him during the first four years of his career

“Thank You For taking a chance on a kid who had nothing, I will love you forever !!!! THANK YOU CHICAGO,” said Montgomery in his post on Instagram.

He also included a lengthy video that featured some highlights from his time with the Bears along with a few interviews he did through the years in Chicago.

Drafted in the third round by the team in the 2019 NFL Draft, Montgomery was the primary running back during most of his four seasons with the Bears. He rushed for 3,609 yards with a 3.9 per carry average in 60 regular season games that included 50 starts, scoring 26 rushing touchdowns.

Montgomery’s most productive season on the ground came in 2020, when he had career-highs in rushing (1,070 yards), per carry average (4.3), and touchdowns (8). In 16 games this past season, Montgomery gained 801 yards and 201 carries (4.0 per carry average) with five touchdowns.

Out of the backfield, Montgomery also caught 155 passes in his Bears’ career, gaining 1,240 yards while scoring four touchdowns, including one in the 2022 season.

With Montgomery gone, the Bears will now look to third year running back Khalil Herbert as a possible starter for 2023 after he rushed for an average of 5.7 per carry in 2022. The team is reportedly adding former Seahawks running back Travis Homer on a two-year deal after he was a backup for the last four seasons in Seattle.