LAKE FOREST – As they go for their third win of the season, the Bears will have to do so without two of their starters in the lineup.

It will essentially be the second-straight week that the running back and the cornerback will be out.

The Bears have ruled out running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad), and DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) for Sunday’s game vs. Giants. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/vME0U2LZUu — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 30, 2022

In their injury report on Friday, the Bears ruled out both David Montgomery and Jaylon Johnson for the game against the Giants on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Defensive back Dane Cruikshank is also out for the contest as well, missing a second-straight week with a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and tight end Ryan Griffin (achilles) are both listed as doubtful for the contest after each player was out in the win over the Texans.

Among those who are questionable is Velus Jones Jr, who has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury, as he perhaps gets closer to his NFL debut. An illness also have defensive end Robert Quinn questionable while kicker Cairo Santos is the same due to a personal matter.

Johnson is out for a second-straight full game after suffering a quad injury in practice leading up to the Texans game. He has four tackles and one forced fumble in two games this season as opponents haven’t been targeting his as much, choosing to throw to rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon’s side more often.

Montgomery only had three carries before injuring his knee and ankle against the Texans and never returned. This came after he enjoyed arguably the best game of his NFL career when he rushed for 122 yards on 15 carries against the Packers at Lambeau Field.