Dan Wiederer talks about the Bears’ win over the Bucs on GN Sports

CHICAGO – Is it the prettiest 4-1 start ever? No. But it is a 4-1 record and that’s a good thing for a Bears’ team hoping to get back in the playoffs.

The victory over the Buccaneers featured some great defense and just enough offense to get the job done against Tom Brady. It’s the Bears’ first win over the future Hall of Famer in six tries, and it keeps them near the top of the league.

But even head coach Matt Nagy said that the offense’s lack of attention to detail is unacceptable and improvements have to come to keep this good start going.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune joined Lauren Magiera to discuss the win and the start to the season for Friday’s GN Sports. You can watch their discussion in the video above.