Dan Pompei looks ahead to the Bears’ 2020 season on GN Sports

CHICAGO – They answered their first major question of the 2020 season this past weekend, but it’s only the first they’ll have over the next four months.

Coming off an 8-8 season, Matt Nagy has a number of things to think about with his Bears’ team as they approach this unusual pandemic season. He’s got his quarterback to start the year – Mitchell Trubisky – but how long will he stay with him should he struggle?

Can the rest of this offense find a way to improve to finally get Nagy’s system to work in Chicago? Also, can the Bears’ defense look more like the group that dominated the NFL in 2018 this fall?

Dan Pompei of The Athletic answered these question and more during his conversation with Jarrett Payton on GN Sports Tuesday night. You can watch his discussion on the Bears & the NFL in the video above.