Dalton or Fields at QB? It will be a game-time decision for the Bears on Sunday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Quarterback Justin Fields #1 talks with Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Chicago Bears talks before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on September 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – If you were looking for clarity on the Bears’ quarterback situation for Sunday, you really only got one thing from Matt Nagy.

Nick Foles, the team’s third-string quarterback, won’t be starting against the Lions at Soldier Field. This comes after Andy Dalton and Justin Fields took part in practice on Friday.

Other than that, everything’s up in the air when it comes to the quarterbacks as Nagy said it would be a game-time decision as to who would start against Detroit in the Bears’ NFC North opener in 2021.

Dalton was limited in all three days of practice and is officially questionable for the game while Fields was a full participant all three days and is no longer listed on the injury report. Per the Bears’ plan, if Dalton is healthy, he will be the starter on Sunday, but the quarterback’s knee is still the question.

“Andy’s done a great job of getting better each day so that when Sunday comes around we’re able to evaluate and see truly where he’s at and where we’re at,” said Nagy of Dalton.

Fields took the snaps in the second half of the win over the Bengals and then started his first NFL game against the Browns on Sunday after Dalton’s first half knee bruise against Cincinnati in Week 2. The rookie, like the rest of the offense, had a rough week as he was sacked nine times while completing 6-of-20 passes for 68 yards while rushing for 12 yards on three carries.

In a game-and-a-half of action, Dalton is 36-of-49 passing 262 yards and a touchdown and an interception and was playing well against the Bengals before the injury. He’s appreciated the fact that the Bears have continued to declare him the starter if healthy.

“It means a lot. I feel like that’s what I was told when I first got here. Obviously, a lot of circumstances, things can change and all that kinda stuff,” said Dalton. “It just shows the confidence that they have in me and what I can bring and what I can do for this team.”

Darnell Mooney is the only other player on the offense who is questionable for Sunday, but a few are on the defense. That includes linebacker Khalil Mack, who took the field for the first time this week in a limited capacity and is questionable for Sunday.

Safety Tashaun Gipson is doubtful and will likely miss his second game with a hamstring injury but Eddie Goldman will make his season debut against the Lions after practicing the last two days. That’s taken him off the injury report as he looks to play for the first time since Week 16 of the 2019 season.