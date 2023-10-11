LAKE FOREST, Ill. — One of the better performances by a wide receiver in Chicago Bears history has earned some NFL recognition.

It certainly was a unique game for D.J. Moore both in terms of his team and the league over the last few years.

Bears WR D.J. Moore has been named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week after his 8 catch, 230 yard, 3 touchdown effort against the Commanders.

It’s the 1st player of the week honor of Moore’s career, 1st for the Bears since Justin Fields, Week 9, 2022.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/7q8wPBEbel — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 11, 2023

The receiver was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Commanders last Thursday in which he had eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-20 win in Landover, Maryland.

That ended a franchise-record 14-game losing streak for the Bears and marked the first time the team has scored 40 points in a game since Week 16 of the 2020 season.

Moore’s 230 catches were the second-most in a game by a receiver in Bears’ history, trailing only Alshon Jeffery’s 249 that he had against the Vikings on December 1, 2013. It was just the fifth time the team had a receiver get over 200 yards receiving in a game.

Alshon Jeffery – 249 yards – at Vikings Dec. 1, 2013

D.J. Moore – 230 yards – at Commanders, Oct. 5, 2023

Alshon Jeffery – 218 yards – vs. Saints, October 6, 2013

Harlon Hill – 214 yards – at 49ers, Oct. 31, 1954

Johnny Morris – 201 yards – at Cowboys, Nov. 18, 1962

Now at five receiving touchdowns through the first five weeks, Moore becomes the first to have four or more scores on catches for the Bears in that time since Brandon Marshall in 2014.

In terms of the NFL, the receiver’s performance had some unique marks in the league against the Commanders. His 230 yards receiving were the most in the history of Thursday Night Football, and according to Zebra Technologies Next Gen Stats, Moore’s 221 yards on hitches and go routes, the most in the NFL in a game over the last six seasons.

It’s certainly everything that general manager Ryan Poles could have hoped for when Moore was the centerpiece of the trade of the 2023 NFL Draft’s No. 1 overall pick. So far the receiver has 27 catches on 34 targets for 531 yards and five touchdowns.