Current Bears’ players will get a ‘clean slate’ with Matt Eberflus

INDIANAPOLIS – His first major obligation for the job in his new home is at the place where he used to reside.

“I’ve seen a lot of good friends here who have congratulated me,” said Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis at the combine on Tuesday, and that’s to be expected.

The new Bears’ head coach was the defensive coordinator for the Colts from 2018-2021 and added to his resume to the point where he was hired as the 17th head coach in Bears’ history. He’s back in his old home about three hours south of Chicago to start scouting players ahead of this spring’s NFL Draft, which the Bears currently have five picks.

Eberflus will be evaluating prospects on the draft in their workouts and interviews in the area of Lucas Oil Stadium, where his defenses helped the Colts to a pair of playoff appearances in four years. He’ll also do the same with free agents, who will have a chance to help the Bears’ immediately and will likely make up the bulk of his first roster with the team.

“A lot of guys can say certain things, which is great, but words are important but action’s more important. So I think you just look at the tape, and do they fit,” said Eberflus of his philosophy when it comes to evaluating a potential rookie or veteran addition to the Bears. “You do it with the draft, you do it with free agency. Any time you’re trying to acquire a player, does he have two things: Does he love football, OK, and is he willing to work really hard.

“To me, those two things are…check both those boxes, he gets his foot in the door, and that me that’s to me is what the evaluation process starts with.”

While Eberflus does that with new players he’ll also do the same with the roster that he inherited from Matt Nagy. He said that he’s already reached out to nearly all of the players who are currently under contract with the team since getting the job in mid-January.

“I’ve talked to guys just about personal things. ‘Hey, how you doing? How’s the family? How are you enjoying your time? Really that’s it. Getting to know the guys and building relationships. That to me is the most important thing,” said Eberflus. “Once they come in April for the voluntary part of it and start doing football, we’ll get a chance to look at them. Have we looked at them? Certainly, we’ve looked at them for what they did last year and the previous years and all those things.”

Despite knowing their history, Eberflus insists that his arrival signals a new beginning for these players, who will get a fresh start under his regime.

“A lot of the guys, this is a clean slate for them. We’re starting new, and I told a lot of guys ‘Hey, you’re walking on fresh grass here,'” said Eberflus. “This is a new staff, new systems, you have to learn it, you’ve got to dive into it, and you’ve got to put everything you have into it, because our systems are not hard to understand but their hard to implement in terms of the player.

“Because the way that we ask them to play in terms of the physical style, the effort, the mental intensity. Those things are going to be different to those players and when they come in, they’ll have to understand that pretty quick, and it’s going to be a little different for them, but refreshing.”