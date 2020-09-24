Current Bears pay tribute to Gale Sayers on Wednesday

LAKE FOREST – It was a time which the past and the present of the franchise got to interact like at no other time in history.

In honor of the team’s 100th anniversary, the Bears had a three-day celebration at the convention center in Rosemont. They brought back as many former members of the team as they could as they got the chance to mingle with some of the current members of the team, who at that time were defending NFC North champions.

It was an especially unique time for Matt Nagy, who joined the franchise just a year-and-a-half earlier. It was the chance to see some older players again, with some stopping by Halas Hall or at games, while also getting the chance to meet some legends for the first time.

On this weekend, that included the “Kansas Comet.”

“It was a pretty special moment,” said Nagy of getting to meet Gale Sayers on his Wednesday news conference, which came a few hours after the announcement of the Hall of Famer’s death at the age of 77.

Indeed it was a day of mourning around Halas Hall as the team lost one of it’s franchise icons after his long battle with dementia. Sayers was a five-time NFL All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowl selection, and a two-time NFL rushing champion before knee injuries forced his retirement before the 1972 season.

Like most people who watched Sayers or have seen his highlights, the awards and honors don’t do him justice. His incredible speed and moves made him a revolutionary player in the league, one who was ahead of his time in the game.

That’s what stuck out to Nagy when asked about his characteristics as a player on Wednesday.

The instincts, you just see pure instincts. It was just fluid the way he ran the football,” said Nagy. “He could tell what he was going to do before the defender knew what he’s going to do. He had a lot of nice, long runs. It was just pretty to watch.”

Receiver Allen Robinson said that he checked out some of Sayers’ highlights at Halas Hall after the announcement of his death, and the impressions were similar to Nagy.

“He was a heckuva player,” said Robinson of Sayers. “Just seeing how he ran the ball. His style of play was modeled to today’s game.”

Today’s players only know Sayers through the highlight reels that have played a lot on Wednesday and over the near half-century since he took the field. Yet Nagy wanted people to remember everything about Sayers off the gridiron as well, since he had a diverse professional career after football and took part in a number of charity events.

“An unbelievable human being, number one, and a player, two,” said Nagy of Sayers. “It’s a big loss for our family.”