ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — He was back at his high school home field in the northwest suburbs not far from where his professional team could call home.

Don’t think that Cole Kmet didn’t think about it when he was back in Arlington Heights to honor two student-athletes on Wednesday morning.

While giving out the boys and girls 2023 BODYARMOR Series soccer player of the year awards, the Lake Barrington native, former St. Viator High School standout, and Bears tight end was asked about the team’s possible move to the northwest suburbs.

Naturally, Kmet sounded like he’d be a fan of it as he took part in the event on the same field he played his prep football on while with the Lions at Roosevelt University Sports Complex on South Goebbert Road.

“That would be cool,” said Kmet. “I know that there’s been maybe some hiccups the past couple of weeks or so, but that would be pretty sweet to be able to get that done. We’ll see where that goes.”

That, of course, is years down the road as Kmet continues to build his NFL resume with the Bears as he enters his fourth year in the league. It’s given him opportunities to return to where he grew up for events like this on Wednesday, where he surprised Warren Township’s Addison Stanciak and Naperville Central’s Chase Adams with the BODYARMOR Series MVPs.

Kmet participated in a comedic skit with the players before they were surprised with their MVP belts by a member of the United States Marines.

“That was the first bout at it. I don’t think it went great,” said Kmet when he was asked if he’d taken part in a skit before. “At the end of the day it worked out well, and we were able to hand out two great awards for two great people.”

This event comes as Kmet approaches a critical season with the Bears, which is the last on his rookie four-year contract with the team. In 2022, he caught a career-high in touchdowns with seven as he made 50 catches for 544 yards in 17 games.

Kmet doesn’t take experiences like Wednesday for granted as he gets to live out his dreams in the same area where he grew up.

“It’s been nuts being around here really my whole life. I grew up here, obviously, and stayed close to home at Notre Dame, and be able to get drafted back here it’s really cool,” said Kmet. “To be able to do things locally like this is awesome. Two high schools that I’m familiar that I’ve played both in – in different sports. It’s really cool to give back to the community like this and kinda be around and do these type of events.”