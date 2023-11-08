CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears waived a pair of defensive backs ahead of their week 10 Thursday night matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to a press release from the team.

Team officials said free safety Duron Harmon and cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. were the two defensive backs waived Wednesday.

The Bears signed Harmon back on Oct. 3 to help provide depth to a secondary group that was riddled with injuries earlier in the season. In his time with Chicago, Harmon played in three games and made one start, registering 6 tackles and one tackle-for-loss.

Stroman was released by the Bears earlier this year before being re-signed to the practice squad on Aug. 29, from which he was elevated to the active roster on Sept. 14, and appeared in seven games for Chicago. In those seven games, Stroman made one start and accounted for 19 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, and an interception of quarterback Sam Howell during the Bears’ week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

With the departure of Harmon and Stroman, Chicago now has eight defensive backs on their active roster. Jaylon Johnson and rookie Tyrique Stevenson remain the starters at corner, while Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker are slated to start at safety.

Backup corners Terrell Smith (illness) and Josh Blackwell (hamstring) both dealt with injuries at practice this week. Smith was listed as out for the Bears game against the Panthers, while Blackwell is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Besides Smith and Blackwell, the only other cornerback available on the roster is Jaylon Jones.

Elijah Hicks and Quindell Johnson will backup Jackson and Brisker at Chicago’s two safety spots.

The Bears kickoff against the Carolina Panthers starting at 7:15 p.m. Thursday night in Soldier Field.