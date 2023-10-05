WASHINGTON D.C. — It was the Justin Fields and D.J. Moore show Thursday night in Washington D.C. as the Chicago Bears demolished the Washington Commanders, 40-20, for their first win of the season.

Justin Fields completed 15 of 29 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns, most of which went to DJ Moore, who had 8 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns himself.

The defense also showed out for Chicago, as they more than tripled their season sack total going into Thursday night (2), collecting five against a Washington Commanders offensive line that had allowed the most sacks in the NFL this season heading into the game (23).

Yannick Ngakoue, Rasheem Green, DeMarcus Walker, Greg Stroman Jr. and T.J. Edwards all registered a sack for the Bears defense.

Chicago also notched two turnovers on defense, with Stroman Jr. intercepting Sam Howell at the 2:19 mark in the second quarter, and rookie Terrell Smith recovering a Logan Thomas fumble with just under nine minutes to go in the third quarter.

The win snaps a 14-game losing streak that dated back to Oct. 30, 2022 of last season when the Bears lost 49-29 against the Dallas Cowboys.