LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears elevated a tight end and a linebacker from the practice squad Saturday ahead of their matchup against the Cleveland Browns, while also releasing a veteran linebacker from the active roster.

Tight end Stephen Carlson and linebacker DeMarquis Gates will be active Sunday against the Browns, while seventh year NFL linebacker Dylan Cole was released by the Bears, according to a press release from the team.

Carlson signed with Chicago in the off-season after spending two seasons in Cleveland from 2019-20. An undrafted free agent, Carlson appeared in 25 games with the Browns, making seven starts, where he accumulated 6 catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Gates played his first year in the NFL in 2022, appearing in three games for the Bears, after bouncing around several professional football leagues like the USFL, XFL, CFL and AAF. In the USFL’s inaugural season, Gates helped lead the Birmingham Stallions to the 2022 USFL Championship, and was named a member of the All-USFL team that season after tallying 68 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception.

Cole appeared in three games for Chicago this season, making 3 combined tackles before being released.

The Chicago Bears take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at noon CT in Cleveland at Cleveland Browns Stadium.