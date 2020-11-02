Bears receiver Javon Wims suspended two games for punching Saints defensive back

LAKE FOREST – The Bears weren’t pleased with what Javon Wims did in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Saints – and the NFL isn’t either.

On Monday, the league officially suspended the receiver two games for punching Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson after a play in the Bears 26-23 overtime loss to New Orleans at Soldier Field.

The punch and shove to the head of the defensive back appeared to happen in response to incidents earlier in that drive. Wims reportedly said that Gardner-Johnson ripped out his mouth piece and spat on him.

Per Ian Rappoport, Wims will appeal the suspension.