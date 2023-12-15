LAKE FOREST, Ill. — After practice Friday, the Chicago Bears released their injury report heading into their Sunday matchup against the Cleveland Browns, with Jaquan Brisker and DJ Moore being the two most notable names present on the list.

Moore and linebacker Dylan Cole were both listed as full participants at practice, while Brisker was listed as a limited participant. The Bears listed Brisker and Moore as questionable for when they travel to Cleveland, while Cole was listed as fully healthy and ready to go.

Linebacker Noah Sewell and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown did not practice Friday, and were listed as “out” for their matchup against the Browns.

Moore suffered an ankle injury last week in Chicago’s 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions. It was an injury that only caused him to miss a handful of plays before returning to the game, but the Bears top wideout was still held out of practice Tuesday because of the injury.

Brisker’s injury was described as “groin tightness” by team officials.

Going into Sunday, Moore has 76 catches for 1,071 yards and 7 receiving TD’s. The seven touchdowns already match a career high from last year, while he is 18 catches and 123 yards away from a career high in each of the other respective categories.

Brisker has 80 combined tackles (50 solo) to go with two forced fumbles, an interception and a sack in 11 games. Brisker’s 80 combined tackles are the third-most on Chicago’s roster this season, while his 50 solo tackles are second.

The Chicago Bears take on the Cleveland Browns at noon CT Sunday in Cleveland.