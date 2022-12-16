LAKE FOREST – One of the key things for the Bears as they make their way to the finish of the 2022 season is to see the progress of their biggest acquisition of the season.

But that’s going to have to wait for another week.

On Friday, the Bears ruled wide receiver Chase Claypool out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles at Soldier Field as he continues to deal with a knee injury. He didn’t participate in Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday’s practice at Halas Hall.

At his news conference at Halas Hall on Friday, head coach Matt Eberflus said that Claypool is still working through the injury to the knee he suffered against the Packers in Week 13 before the bye week.

Eberflus told reporters that he doesn’t expect the injury to be season-ending.

Since joining the Bears, Claypool has been trying to work his way into the Bears’ offense while trying to get on-field chemistry built with quarterback Justin Fields. It’s been a slow process so far with the receiver making 12 catches on 22 targets for 111 yards in five games.

Before arriving with the Bears, he had eight catches for 311 yards and a touchdown in eight games with the Steelers before they traded him to Chicago for a second round draft pick.

At his news conference on Monday, Ebeflus was asked if Claypool was getting to the point where the adjustment period is over and he’s held to the same standard as those receivers that have been with the team all year.

“I think he’s getting to that point, I really do,” said Eberflus in response to his question. “He’s in a good spot and we’re looking forward to him getting better every single week.”

Making progress won’t happen this week or this Sunday against the Eagles, but there are still three weeks to go.