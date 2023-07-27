LAKE FOREST, Ill. — He’s been one of the most talked about players in the 2023 offseason for the Bears other than Justin Fields.

That’s because many are wondering if Chase Claypool will be able to reach his potential with the team after a slow start to his career late in the 2022 season when he came over from the Steelers.

But you can be that the receiver is feeling just as much anticipation for this upcoming campaign as any other in his football career.

“This is the biggest year of my life. I understand that,” said Claypool to reporters as training camp opens this week at Halas Hall. “If anyone thinks my work ethic isn’t matching that, they’re deeply mistaken.

“I get motivated and motivated and motivated and it just keeps building on top of each other. My work ethic grows from last year, it will grow after this year, I learn from things, I’m always growing, just like everyone in the world should be – you always grow and learn from your mistakes.

“The goal is the same at the end of the day, it’s to win football games, and my contract year aside, I want to win football games.”

The fourth-year wide receiver will be looking for a breakout year in what is the final one of his contract that he started in Pittsburgh when they drafted him in the second round of 2020. Claypool had a strong first two seasons with the Steelers but with others emerging the receiving corps, they looked to trade him in 2022.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles made the move to acquire him, giving up a second round pick in the 2023 draft to do so. Questions about Claypool popped up when he had a slow start to his Bears’ career, catching 14 passes for 140 yards in seven games.

This spring, Claypool was in attendance for all voluntary and mandatory activities, but small injuries kep him out of the last part of minicamp and then minicamp. Before training camp, he was put on the PUP list for a day before taking part in the team’s first two practices at Halas Hall.

Despite some of the injury issues, Claypool was encouraged by the time he got to spend with Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. That’s time he didn’t have when he joined the Bears last fall, and certainly appreciated ahead of a critical season.

“I think the spring was really good just because I was able to get that full offseason in with Justin and Getsy, really understand the playbook, the different positions,” said Claypool. “That was really good in developing my knowledge of the playbook which makes the game a lot easier.”

Along with that, Claypool had another unique way to improve his knowledge of the Bears’ offense.

“I made cue cards. I think D.J. (Moore) giggled at me when he saw my cue cards that I have,” said Claypool. “But I would basically just test myself, and then if I got one wrong, put it to the side, go through my cue cards, and then go through the ones I got wrong, and do that every day until I didn’t get any wrong.”

Claypool hopes that will be a way to help get things right in the biggest year of his life.