PHOENIX — It’s not surprising Charles Tillman believes Devin Hester is a Hall of Famer.

However, the fact that the four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro is not already enshrined at Canton and may not get in on his second try is a bit puzzling.

“He’s top 100, right? How do you get a wine jacket if you don’t have the gold jacket? He’s the coldest of all time,” Tillman said.

Hester is one of 15 finalists for the second straight year. He holds the NFL record for most total non-offensive returns for touchdowns with 20, total kick returns for scores with 19, and most punt return scores with 14. Hester is also the first and only player to return an opening Super Bowl kickoff for a touchdown.

“The thing that I loved about Devin was, we as special teams players wanted him to score just as bad. It was like when he scored, we scored.”

As Tillman mentioned, Hester’s on the NFL’s 100th anniversary team, but according to some reports he won’t hear his name called Thursday night. Whenever it does happen, Tillman will be there to give him a big hug.

“It’s going to be the Dirty Dancing hug. I’m going to run up and hug him so hard,” he said.