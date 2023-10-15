Maya Akai of SportsZone Chicago joined “9 Good Minutes” this week to talk about the Bears along with the White Sox and Bulls on WGN News Now.

CHICAGO – At last the streak is over for the Bears, ending just short of a year after it began.

But after 14 consecutive losses, there is still a lot for this team to prove, starting with their ability to get a winning streak going. Like many things for the Bears when it comes to success, it’s been a while since they pulled that off.

The team has yet to win consecutive games under head coach Matt Eberflus, last winning two in a row under Matt Nagy in Weeks 16 & 17 in 2021.

They’ll have a decent shot to do so when they host the Vikings on Sunday at Noon at Soldier Field as they face a team that’s also 1-4 on the season. They’ll roll into Chicago without their best player, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Yet a win doesn’t solve everything for the Bears, who endured a nightmare start to the year and still have plenty of improvements to make in order to recover from four-straight losses to begin the season. Fans are curious if the offense can keep up what has been a strong two weeks and whether Justin Fields can continue the best passing stretch of his career.

Meanwhile, the team is looking for consistency from a defense that’s still dealing with a few injuries while trying to drum up some chemistry with a fair amount of new players.

