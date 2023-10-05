Scott Lewis of The Barber’s Chair Network and the “79th and Halas” podcast joins “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to discuss the Bears’ start & Thursday game against the Commanders.

LANDOVER, MD. — The worst-case scenario for the Chicago Bears has indeed come true through four games.

If you’re skeptical about the team’s chances to turn things around, you’re not alone, especially with how the first four games have gone.

The team has shown few signs of improvement from a dismal 3-14 season, despite making major investments in free agency. Outside of of the first half and early third quarter against the Broncos, the team looks as if it’s digressed instead of progressed under second-year head coach Matt Eberflus.

On top of that, the team had defensive coordinator Alan Williams resign abruptly while also briefly banishing wide receiver Chase Claypool, who was deactivated last week before being told to stay home after a rough start to the season.

Oh, and the Bears just lost a 21-point lead to fall to 0-4 against a Broncos defense that gave up 70 points to the Dolphins the week before. That continued a franchise-record 14-game losing streak, one in which the Bears have allowed at least 25 points in every game.

Everyone for the Bears is on the hot seat as the team heads to Landover, Maryland on the short week to face the Commanders on Thursday Night Football at FedEx Field. A common question being asked in this dark time for the Bears is if the season can still be saved.

Perhaps the best news is that the team still has 13 games left to play, and perhaps that could be enough time for the team to get things right.

Scott Lewis of The Barber’s Chair Network and the “79th and Halas” podcast joined WGN News Now’s “9 Good Minutes” to talk about the team ahead of the game with the Commanders.

