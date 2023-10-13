LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Fans of the Bears were able to breathe a sigh of relief after the team ended their 14-game losing streak against the Commanders on October 5.

But as they approach Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Soldier Field, there are still two more they’d like to end.

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The first is a losing streak against their opponents in the NFC North, which actually goes back longer than the team’s 11-month overall skid they ended last week.

Right now, the team has a ten-game losing streak against the division, with their last win coming against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 2021 when Andy Dalton led the team to victory. The Bears loss their final three division games of that season, then all six in a 3-14 campaign in 2022.

This season, the Bears dropped their season opener to the Packers 38-20 at Soldier Field, putting that streak into the double digits.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Speaking of the Bears’ home stadium, it’s been over a year since they won there, too.

Since their 23-20 victory over the Texans at Soldier Field on September 25, 2022, the team has lost their last nine contests played at Soldier Field. That included the final seven games of the 2022 season and the first two of the 2023 campaign.

There is a reasonable chance the Bears could end both streaks on Sunday since the Vikings are struggling to start the season as well. They fell to 1-4 on the season after a loss to the Chiefs at US Bank Stadium last Sunday, with reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson injuring his hamstring.

That’s landed him on IR, meaning the Bears will not have to face the best receiver in football on Sunday.

Perhaps that will allow the team to take out two more losing streaks this October.