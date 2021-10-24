Brady, Bucs too much for Bears, lose 38-3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) beats Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (33) on a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers blasted young Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass in the regular season was among four in the first half as the Buccaneers lead 35-3. Tampa Bay secured their first 6-1 start in franchise history.

Mike Evans scored three touchdown catches. The first was the 600th for the 44-year-old Brady and gave the Bucs a 21-0 lead in the final seconds of the first quarter.

Fields finished the game with 184 yards, three interceptions and two fumbles, both lost on sacks.

Rookie running back Khalil Herbert carried the ball 18 times for 100 yards. Fresh off the reserve/COVID list, Damien Williams was limited to three carries on the ground for five yards.

Next Sunday, the Bears (3-4) return to Soldier Field to host the San Francisco 49ers.