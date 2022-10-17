CHICAGO – For the past 29 years, “Papa Bear” has remained second on a prestigious list in NFL history when it comes to head coaches.

That’s all-time overall wins, a record George Halas held until 1993, when he was passed by longtime Colts and Dolphins head coach Don Shula, who finished with 347 victories in the regular season and playoffs.

Halas’ 324 has been in second ever since, but now he has company, and he could be in third a week from Monday. On top of that, it could come at the expense of the team he helped to found over a century ago.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick picked up his 324th win as a head coach in the NFL in New England’s 38-15 triumph over the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, pulling even with Halas in second.

A six-time Super Bowl champion as a head coach, Belichick could pass “Papa Bear” on that list when the Patriots host the Bears on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium on October 24th.

Belichick first started accumulating those wins as the head coach of the Browns from 1991-1995, including a playoff appearance in 1994.

In 2000, he took over as head coach of the Patriots where he’s enjoyed an incredible run in New England in which the team has made 18 playoff appearances and won nine AFC Championships along with the six titles.

The Super Bowl victory total is the most for any coach in league history while Belichick also has the postseason wins record with 31.

Halas got all 324 wins with the Bears in his stretches as head coach from 1920-1929, 1933-1942, 1946-1955, and 1958-1967, leading the team to eight NFL championships.