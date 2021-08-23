Bears WR Rodney Adams pays tribute to his newborn daughter with a TD celebration

CHICAGO – In what was a forgettable afternoon for team, it was a moment to remember when people look back on the 2021 season.

In the end, it might be the celebration that Rodney Adams had that may live on longer than his impressive touchdown in the first half Saturday against the Bills.

The receiver made a great leaping catch of the ball from Andy Dalton, then raced away from a Buffalo defender for a 73-yard touchdown. On a day where the Bears had little to cheer about on offense, this was a banner moment that finally got a Dalton-led offense on the board in the preseason.

But right after he scored, Adams came up with a unique and touching celebration.

The receiver cradled the football like a baby and started rocking it back and forth, and it wasn’t just for a creative celebration. Adams and his wife welcomed a baby girl the night before, with the receiver then taking the field for the Bears the following afternoon.

“Amazing isn’t even the word,” said Adams of the birth of his child and his score against the Bills. “Having her yesterday and then coming out and scoring a touchdown for her and my wife. It’s crazy.”

It made for a busy 12-15 hours as Adams couldn’t even get home before the game to get a little rest.

“Five hours of sleep. I slept at the hospital last night, and then I drove right to the stadium,” said Adams. “I slept on the couch with her right next to me. It wasn’t [very comfortable] but to have a little girl next to you, nothing else matters.

“Mom is good, she’s healthy. Both baby and she are healthy, they passed all the tests today, so I am going back to a beautiful family.”

Perhaps he’ll get to stick around with the Bears as well if he can continue his preseason performance. A practice squad player in 2020, Adams has seven catches for 146 yards and that touchdown against the Bills which was dedicated to his newborn daughter.

He’ll have one more preseason game to prove himself as the Bears visit the Titans on Saturday for the third and final of 2021. Adams could use more catches to aid his chances, but he’s not stressing over it this week.

“I don’t even look at it. We’re family in that room. I’m just blessed to be in that room and we all go out and compete every single day and we help each other get better every day,” said Adams when asked if he thought about his position on the team. “We don’t look at numbers.”

But people did see his touchdown and a most unique yet appropriate celebration for the moment.