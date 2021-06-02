Bears WR Dazz Newsome suffers a collarbone injury in an OTA workout

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Dazz Newsome #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels makes a catch against against the Virginia Tech Hokies during their game at Kenan Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 56-45. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Over the next few weeks, things will feel a little closer to normal for the Bears as they continue their offseason workouts which were all virtual a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But already the Bears are dealing with a reality of on-field work that can creep up at any time: Injuries. As voluntary OTA’s continue this week, they’ve already have one.

Coach Nagy announced that rookie Dazz Newsome suffered a shoulder injury in practice yesterday. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 2, 2021

Matt Nagy confirmed that rookie wide receiver Dazz Newsome suffered a shoulder injury during practice on Tuesday at Halas Hall.

#Bears rookie WR Dazz Newsome broke his collarbone in practice Tuesday and will undergo surgery Thursday, per source. It’s a clean break, so the sixth-round pick from North Carolina is looking at an eight-week recovery and should be ready right around the start of training camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 2, 2021

Per Tom Pelissaro of the NFL Network, the injury is a broken collarbone that will require surgery on Thursday and keep him out till at least the start of training camp. The Bears didn’t confirm the severity of the injury or the surgery.

“Unfortunately in practice yesterday he had a ball that he went up to get and he just landed hard on his shoulder,” said Nagy of Newsome. “He ended up injuring his shoulder so he’ll be out for a little while. It’s unfortunate, but the kid is tough as heck, bounced right back up until we went in and looked at it, we saw that it wasn’t too good.

“He’s been in good spirits. He was here this morning and we’ll put together a game plan moving forward.”

A sixth-round pick of the Bears in this year’s draft out of North Carolina, Newsome had 188 receptions, 2,435 yards, and 18 touchdowns in four seasons with the Tar Heels. In 2020, the receiver caught 54 catches for 684 yards and six touchdowns, doing so after a 71 catch, 1,018 yard, ten touchdown campaign the year before.

Newsome not only figures to add to the Bears’ wide receiver depth but also in their kick return game, which is in need of primary returner after Cordarrelle Patterson signed with the Falcons.