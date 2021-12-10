Bears WR Allen Robinson is hoping to play Sunday night vs Packers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 08: Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears carries the ball against Arthur Maulet #35 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of their game at Heinz Field on November 08, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – While it’s important for the Bears to have their No. 1 quarterback on the field Sunday night against the Packers, the same could be said for the team’s No. 1 receiver.

Not since the Week 10 Monday night game against the Steelers has Allen Robinson been able to step on the field for the Bears. A hamstring injury suffered on his final catch of that game has kept him out of the past three games, but the plan is for that to end this Sunday night against the Packers.

“That’s the plan,” said Robinson when asked if he expected to play this week. “Everything’s trending in the right direction. We’ll just continue to see how this week goes.”

It’s been much better than the previous weeks, where Robinson wasn’t able to practice as his hamstring continued to be a problem. On Wednesday and Thursday, the receiver was able to take the field as a limited participant in each workout.

This also comes on the heels of Robinson dealing with an ankle injury for the early part of the season. He was able to work through that pain to play the first nine weeks of the season, but the hamstring has knocked him out for nearly a month.

“It’s tough. Again, dealing with an ankle injury a little bit earlier in the season and then a hamstring; two injuries for a receiver that you could and want to stay away from if you can,” said Robinson. “So having to deal with those, again, unfortunately, it’s a part of the game, you know. “

Making things even more difficult is this comes during a critical year for Robinson and one that hasn’t been a productive as his first two in Chicago. Through nine games, the receiver had just 30 catches on 50 targets for 339 yards and one touchdown against the Bengals in Week 2.

It’s a step down from Robinson’s strong 2018 and 2019 campaigns, where he caught 200 total passes for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns. One major difference from those seasons to 2021 is that the receiver was healthy, never missing a single games in those campaigns.

This comes as Robinson is currently playing on a franchise tag deal after he was unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract over the last year.

“Again, I was able to put together two full healthy seasons, play every game for two-straight years. So running into that, it’s unfortunate but being able to just kind of push through it and bounce back,” said Robinson, who hopes to make his return on Sunday night.