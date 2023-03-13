LAKE FOREST – For the first time as general manager of the Bears, Ryan Poles has gotten a big name player to agree to a major deal with the franchise.

Per numerous reports, the first from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bears will sign former Bills inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year, $72 million deal that includes $50 million guaranteed.

The team can confirm all new signings at the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

A first round pick of Buffalo in 2018, Edmunds has played for the Bills during his first five seasons in the NFL and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020. In 15 games in 2022, the linebacker had 102 tackles with six for loss and a sack with an interception to go with seven passes defended.

Edmunds was part of a Bills’ team that has risen to one of the best in the NFL over his time in the league, including three-straight AFC East championships.

This is the second contract agreement the Bears have gotten with a middle linebacker on Monday, when teams could begin to negotiate with unrestricted free agents. The team reportedly has a deal with former Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards, who will sign a three-year, $19.5 million.

Along with the linebackers, the Bears also reportedly have a three-year deal with free agent offensive guard Nate Davis. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Titans.

A standout at Virginia Tech, Edmunds has been a starter for the Bills since his arrival ahead of the 2018 season. He’s started all 74 games he’s played in during that time, making 565 tackles with 32 tackles for loss with 6 1/2 sacks and 18 quarterback hits. Edmunds also has 35 passes defended, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles.