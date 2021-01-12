Bears will retain head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace: Report

LAKE FOREST – For those hoping for a major change to the organization after a second-straight 8-8 season will have to wait.

That’s because head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace are going to be with the franchise for the 2021 season.

League source: Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy will be back in 2021. Chuck Pagano will be retiring. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) January 13, 2021

Per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, both will be retained by the Bears for the 2021 season. It is also reported that defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano will retire after two seasons with the franchise.

The team has yet to confirm either move.

Nagy will return for his fourth season with the team, doing so after the Bears have posted back-to-back .500 seasons following a 2018 NFC North championship. That 12-4 campaign has been followed by a pair of inconsistent seasons which has been highlighted by the struggles of the offense.

The unit has finished in the bottom-third of the league in 2019 and 2020 as it’s failed to flourish under the coaches system while mostly under the direction of Mitchell Trubisky.

Pace has been with the Bears since January of 2015 when he was tasked with building a new era of the Bears after promising runs in the late 2000s and early 2010s failed to produce a championship. Never afraid to pull of a trade, Pace took a number of risks on draft day, including trading up to the second overall pick to select Trubisky in 2017.

A year-and-a-half later, he made waves by trading a pair of first round draft picks to the Raiders for linebacker Khalil Mack. That move along with the hiring of Nagy seemed to pay dividends in 2018 when the team went 12-4 and won the division for the first time in eight years.

But a painful playoff exit in the Wild Card round against the Eagles, which ended on a missed kick by Cody Parkey whom Pace game a $9 million signing bonus, and two so-so years have soured outside opinion of the general manager. Many have pointed out his first round misses, most notably Kevin White and Trubisky, along with failure to build up the offensive line as possible reasons for his ouster.

Yet he along with Nagy will be back for 2021, hoping to recapture the magic the pair had three years ago.