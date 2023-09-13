LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears are going to change up their look for their second game of the 2023 NFL season.

It’s a change that concerns one color.

The team will don their orange jerseys and orange helmets during their game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at Noon on Sunday.

The combination was introduced for the first time during the 2022 season, which the franchise said was the first time they had a helmet that didn’t have a primary blue color. Orange jerseys were worn by the team for a time in the 1930s but have been used as an alternate off and on since 2004.

Last season, the Bears wore the orange helmets and jerseys twice, and neither time it brought them luck. In Week 6 on Thursday Night Football, the Bears lost to the Cowboys 12-7 at Soldier Field then lost to the Cowboys with that combination in Week 8 49-29.

When the Bears will wear these uniforms again is still unknown since the team didn’t announce their uniform schedule before the season, as they’ve done in previous years.

Perhaps the team can have some more luck in the uniforms this season since they’ve haven’t brought much recently. The Bears have lost six straight games while wearing the orange jerseys, with their last win coming against the Vikings at Soldier Field on Sunday Night Football on November 18, 2018.

Matt Eberflus’ team lost their season opener to the Packers 38-20 at Soldier Field on Sunday and are hoping to avoid the team’s first 0-2 start since 2017 against the Buccaneers Sunday.