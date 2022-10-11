CHICAGO – If you are a longtime fan of the Bears, then you might do a double take when you see the team trot onto the field on Thursday evening at Soldier Field.

That’s because the franchise is going away from a tradition when it comes to their helmets for the first time.

A New Look: The Bears today revealed their alternate orange helmets for the 2022 season. They’ll wear them for 2 games:

Oct. 13 – vs Commanders

Oct. 30 – at Cowboys

.

The Bears will wear their orange jerseys for both games as well.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/IMVF3obGEX — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 24, 2022

The Bears will debut their orange alternate helmet against the Commanders, marking the first time in team history they’ve worn one that didn’t have navy blue as the primary color.

Back in July, the Bears decided to have an alternate helmet in a major change from their tradition. This was done after the NFL decided to drop its rule on a team having just one primary color for their helmet, starting with the 2022 season.

A number of other teams have announced that they’ll wear an alternate helmet this season, including the Bengals, Cardinals, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Falcons, Giants, Jets, Panthers, Patriots, Saints, and Texans.

It is one of two games that they’ll be wearing the orange helmet this season, with the second being against the Cowboys on October 30th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Bears will wear their orange jerseys with white pants for both of those games.

This will be the 15th time since 2004 that the Bears have worn orange jerseys since they were introduced as an on-and-off alternate for the team. When they’ve worn them they have a 6-8 record but have lost for the last four games in which they’ve sported the orange uniforms.

Their last win in the orange jerseys came against the Vikings on November 18, 2018 at Soldier Field.