Bears waive WR Javon Wims after three seasons

LAKE FOREST – After a difficult 2020 season, the Bears didn’t see enough out of Javon Wims to give him a fourth year with the franchise.

#Bears roster moves:

We have waived WR Javon Wims and have signed DB Dionte Ruffin. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 26, 2021

The receiver was waived on Thursday as they look ahead to their last preseason game against the Titans on Saturday in Nashville. In a corresponding move, the Bears brought back cornerback Dionte Ruffin, who was originally waived by the team on August 16th.

A seventh-round pick out of Georgia in 2018, Wims finished his Bears’ career with 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns. His most productive season was 2019, when he made 18 catches for 186 yards and a score.

In 2020, Wims made just six catches for 48 yards with a touchdown and caught a pass in the Wild Card game against the Saints in January, 2021. His final season with the Bears was derailed by a Week 8 incident that took him out of the lineup.

After some verbal jabs, Wims punched New Orleans cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the helmet in the second half in a Bears’ overtime loss to the Saints. He was ejected from the game and was suspended by the NFL for two games, but remained on the team for the rest of the season.

He would only catch two passes the rest of the season, with one coming in the Wild Card game that included another forgettable moment.

Someone wipe the slime off that ball!



Javon Wims with a nightmarish drop for #DaBears fans and bettors 🤢



pic.twitter.com/134MK3lxDK — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 10, 2021

With the Bears down 7-0, Wims got a step on a defender during a trick play, and Mitchell Trubisky put a pass right on his hands in the endzone. But Wims couldn’t bring in the ball, letting it drop through his hands, and the Bears failed to score on the drive.

New Orleans would win the game 21-9 ending the Bears’ season along with his career in Chicago.