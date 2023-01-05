CHICAGO — January 5, 2023 marks a major milestone in the life of the matriarch of the Chicago Bears franchise.

Virginia Halas McCaskey turns 100 years old on Thursday, and many around the Chicago Bears franchise are taking some time to celebrate.

“She’s the guiding force behind everything we do here, and everybody knows that, including the guys in the locker room,” said Bears chairman and Virginia’s son George McCaskey in a statement that was posted on a Twitter tribute to the owner Thursday morning.

The daughter of Bears founder George S. Halas and Minnie Bushing Halas on January 5, 1923, Virginia has been around the Bears her entire life. After attending Drexel University, she married Ed McCaskey in 1943, and the couple had 11 children as the family continued to play a big part in the franchise.

After he father’s death in 1983, she became the principal owner of the team with her late husband Ed McCaskey serving as chairman. Ed and Virginia’s son Michael, who had served as team president, took over that position in 1999 and held it through 2011.

During her tenure, the Bears have had their fair share of ups and downs, including winning the NFC Championship in the 1985 and 2006 seasons along with Super Bowl XX. Since 1983, the team has made the playoffs 14 times.

Chicago Bears’ Walter Payton, right, receives a painting of his likeness from Bears owners Ed and Virginia McCaskey on Dec. 20, 1987 inn Chicago during Payton’s last NFL season Payton, the NFL’s greatest rusher whose aggressive style masked a playful temperament that earned him the nickname “Sweetness,” died Monday Nov. 1, 1999 at age 45. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)

CHICAGO – 2005: Virginia McCaskey of the Chicago Bears poses for her 2005 NFL headshot at photo day in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey, daughter of Bears founder George Halas, sits with the George Halas NFC Championship Trophy during a pool interview Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2007, in Chicago. Three days after her team’s biggest victory in more than two decades, McCaskey thought about her father during the interview, the man most responsible for the storied franchise’s legacy. She said she thought he’d be around (spiritually) to finish it all. (AP Photo/Dan Yuska, Pool)

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Virginia McCaskey, owner of the Chicago Bears, hugs Jarrett Payton during a public memorial service 06 November 1999 in Chicago for Payton’s father, Walter Payton, the NFL all-time leading rusher, who died last 01 November 1999 of cancer. AFP PHOTO/Tannen MAURY (Photo credit should read TANNEN MAURY/AFP via Getty Images)

Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO – JANUARY 21: Virginia McCaskey, team owner of the Chicago Bears and her son Michael McCaskey receive the George S. Halas trophy from Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett following the Bears 39-14 against the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Championship Game January 21, 2007 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears won 39-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears Principal owner Virginia Halas McCaskey listens during a news conference at Halas Hall, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010 in Lake Forest, Ill. after the Bears decided to bring back head coach Lovie Smith for a seventh season despite a 7-9 record this year and three straight seasons of missing the NFL playoffs. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey and owner Virginia Halas McCaskey celebrate with former Chicago Bears and Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher during a Ring of Excellence ceremony by the Bears during the halftime of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

From left, Norma Hunt, Martha Ford, Virginia McCaskey, seated, Patricia Rooney and Jane Skinner Goodell pose at the premiere of “A Lifetime of Sundays,” in Phoenix, March 25, 2019. The four NFL team owners were reticent about the project when approached by Jane Skinner Goodell, the commissioner’s wife and an executive producer of the movie. Indeed, she received a polite no from each of the women, who range in age from 81 to 96. (Rick Scuteri/AP Images)

Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey, daughter of Bears’ founder George S. Halas, stands with her son, George, before addressing the crowd during a unveiling ceremony outside Soldier Field of statues honoring her father and Walter Payton Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey, and daughter of Bears’ founder George S. Halas and her son George stand next to a newly dedicated statue to her father outside Soldier Field after an unveiling ceremony of statues honoring Halas and Walter Payton Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 17: Virginia McCaskey speaks at the Ring of Excellence ceremony for Brian Urlacher’s recent induction into the Hall of Fame at Soldier Field on September 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – NOVEMBER 20: Virginia McCaskey, daughter of NFL founder George Halas and an owner of the Chicago Bears, joined by son Pat, participates in the coin toss before a game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Illinois Fighting Illini played at Wrigley Field on November 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MIAMI – JANUARY 28: Chicago Bears team owner Virginia McCaskey (3rd-R) walks behind defensive end Alex Brown as they arrive at Miami International Airport on a United airlines flight January 28, 2007 in Miami, Florida. The team arrived for its showdown in Super Bowl XLI against the Indianapolis Colts on February 4. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears owners Mike and Virginia McCaskey during the NFC Championship game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on January 21, 2007. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Virginia McCaskey has been a constant presence around the team throughout the years and attends almost every contest, either home or away. She continues to meet with coaches and players, including head coach Matt Ebeflus, who was asked about the owner during his news conference on Wednesday.

“Very impactful,” said Eberflus on the impact that McCaskey has on the team. “Her first conversation together that we had was over the phone and he last comment was, ‘Matt, you know, I’ll be your biggest fan,’ that’s what she said to me. Then just me talking to her at the gala and some different events when she’s here. She had lunch with (Eberflus’ wife) Kelly one day, which is great. I got a chance to speak to her then.

“Just always encouraging, always upbeat, always thoughtful, and it’s been a joy to get to know her over this last year.”

WGN News sports anchor Jarrett Payton, who has known McCaskey dating back to when his father, Walter, played for the team, joined WGN News Now’s Larry Hawley to discuss his thoughts on the owner’s 100th birthday this week.