Bears trim their roster to 53 players, put Tarik Cohen on regular season PUP list

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 20: Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) runs with the football in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants on September 20, 2020 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – It’s a list that includes two recent draft pick along with a few veterans while also giving an update on an injured player who’ll not see the field early in 2021.

Those are the highlights of the Bears’ roster cutdown day on Tuesday, where the team settled on their 53 players to start off Week 1 against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Here's the Bears full list of moves to get to 53 players on Tuesday. Tarik Cohen is also on the regular season PUP list, so he's out the first six weeks. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Al1bYIrWeV — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 31, 2021

The Bears waived 21 total players, with two coming due to injuries, released four others, while placing running back Tarik Cohen on the regular season PUP list. This comes as the fifth-year player continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 against the Falcons in September 2020.

Cohen has remained on the PUP list since the start of training camp.

As the Bears search for a cornerback to replace two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyle Fuller, they decided to part ways with two veterans (Artie Burns, Desmond Trufant) along with Dionte Ruffin, Teez Tabor, and 2021 sixth round pick Thomas Graham Jr.

This means the Bears, without another move, will enter the regular season with just four cornerbacks: Starter Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley, and Xavier Crawford.

Another sixth round pick from 2021, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, as also among those cut by the Bears along with receiver Riley Ridley, who was a fourth round pick in 2019. Rodney Adams, who had one of the plays of the preseason on a long touchdown play in the second preseason game against the Bills, did make the roster for the first time in his NFL career.

He was a practice squad member in 2020 after initially retiring from the NFL in April 2019.

As the regular season begins, the Bears have decided to keep five tight ends on the roster as Jesper Horsted, who played in 2019 and was on the practice squad in 2020, was kept.

Many of the players who were cut today have a chance to be named to the 16-player practice squad in the coming days.

Here’s the full list of cuts from Tuesday.

The Chicago Bears waive the following players:

﻿DL, Daniel Archibong

WR, Isaiah Coulter

OL, Dieter Eiselen

DB, Thomas Graham Jr.

OL, Arlington Hambright

TE, Scooter Harrington

K, Brian Johnson

WR, Jon’Vea Johnson

LB, Sam Kamara

WR, Chris Lacy

RB, Ryan Nall

WR, Dazz Newsome

RB Artavis Pierce

WR, Riley Ridley

DB, Dionte Ruffin

LB, Charles Snowden

DB, Teez Tabor

LB, James Vaughters

OL, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The Chicago Bears release the following players:

DB, Artie﻿ Burns

DB, Marqui Christian

OL, Adam Redmond

DB, Desmond Trufant

The Chicago Bears waive the following injured players:

﻿DL, LaCale London

DB, Tre﻿ Roberson

The Chicago Bears place the following player on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list:

RB, Tarik Cohen