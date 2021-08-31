Bears trim their roster to 53 players, put Tarik Cohen on regular season PUP list

LAKE FOREST – It’s a list that includes two recent draft pick along with a few veterans while also giving an update on an injured player who’ll not see the field early in 2021.
Those are the highlights of the Bears’ roster cutdown day on Tuesday, where the team settled on their 53 players to start off Week 1 against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
The Bears waived 21 total players, with two coming due to injuries, released four others, while placing running back Tarik Cohen on the regular season PUP list. This comes as the fifth-year player continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 against the Falcons in September 2020.
Cohen has remained on the PUP list since the start of training camp.
As the Bears search for a cornerback to replace two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyle Fuller, they decided to part ways with two veterans (Artie Burns, Desmond Trufant) along with Dionte Ruffin, Teez Tabor, and 2021 sixth round pick Thomas Graham Jr.
This means the Bears, without another move, will enter the regular season with just four cornerbacks: Starter Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley, and Xavier Crawford.
Another sixth round pick from 2021, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, as also among those cut by the Bears along with receiver Riley Ridley, who was a fourth round pick in 2019. Rodney Adams, who had one of the plays of the preseason on a long touchdown play in the second preseason game against the Bills, did make the roster for the first time in his NFL career.
He was a practice squad member in 2020 after initially retiring from the NFL in April 2019.
As the regular season begins, the Bears have decided to keep five tight ends on the roster as Jesper Horsted, who played in 2019 and was on the practice squad in 2020, was kept.
Many of the players who were cut today have a chance to be named to the 16-player practice squad in the coming days.
Here’s the full list of cuts from Tuesday.
The Chicago Bears waive the following players:
DL, Daniel Archibong
WR, Isaiah Coulter
OL, Dieter Eiselen
DB, Thomas Graham Jr.
OL, Arlington Hambright
TE, Scooter Harrington
K, Brian Johnson
WR, Jon’Vea Johnson
LB, Sam Kamara
WR, Chris Lacy
RB, Ryan Nall
WR, Dazz Newsome
RB Artavis Pierce
WR, Riley Ridley
DB, Dionte Ruffin
LB, Charles Snowden
DB, Teez Tabor
LB, James Vaughters
OL, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
The Chicago Bears release the following players:
DB, Artie Burns
DB, Marqui Christian
OL, Adam Redmond
DB, Desmond Trufant
The Chicago Bears waive the following injured players:
DL, LaCale London
DB, Tre Roberson
The Chicago Bears place the following player on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list:
RB, Tarik Cohen