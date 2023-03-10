LAKE FOREST – Indeed, the Chicago Bears will not be making the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Per multiple reports, from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team will be sending the selection to the Panthers for a host of selections in this year’s and future year’s drafts.

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the return is the No. 9 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, a second round pick in 2023, a first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with wide receiver DJ Moore.

This means the Bears will now have ten selections in the NFL Draft, having picked up an extra selection in the swap for the No. 1 pick.

It’s the biggest move so far of general manager Ryan Poles’ tenure with the Bears as he looks to rebuild the team after a 3-14 season. It was very much expected that he would trade the pick since a number of teams need quarterbacks and he’s publically committed to Justin Fields as the Bears’ signal caller for the foreseeable future.

Trading the No. 1 overall pick further solidifies the team’s faith in the quarterback moving forward.

Along with the much-needed selections over the next three drafts, the team gets a receiver in Moore that can have an immediate impact on the franchise. A first round pick of the Panthers in 2018, Moore has 364 catches for 5,201 yards 21 touchdowns during his five seasons in Carolina.

In the 2022 season, Moore made 63 catches for 888 yards and seven touchdowns in a season where three different quarterbacks made starts for the Panthers.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story.