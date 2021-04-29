Bears trade up, select QB Justin Fields at no. 11

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes leaves the field following the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – The Chicago Bears traded up with the New York Giants and selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bears traded their 20th overall pick, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2021 fifth-round pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

After breaking up with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who signed to Buffalo this offseason, Pace and company signed veteran Andy Dalton and promised him the starting job.

He now has instant competion from a former Heisman contender and top recruit coming out of Georgia.

The former Buckeye rushed for over 1,100 yards career yards, bringing far better athleticism into the quarterback room than Foles and Dalton. He was clocked at a 4.46 40-yard dash recently.

Fields is known for being an accurate passer with over a 70-percent completion percentage last year, leading Ohio State to the National Championship game. They lost to Mac Jones, who went to New England at 15th overall, and Alabama 52-24.

Fields was the fourth quarterback selected; following Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars at no.1, Zach Wilson at no. 2 and and Trey Lance at no. 3.