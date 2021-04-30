Bears trade up in the second round to select OT Teven Jenkins of Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, OK – NOVEMBER 16: Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins #73 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys blocks against defensive end Codey Cole III #94 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the first quarter on November 16, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. OSU won 31-13. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – After a major trade on Thursday to get Justin Fields to help the offense, Ryan Pace was right back at it again to start the second round.

This time it was to get an offensive tackle to protect his quarterback of the future.

To move up to the 39th overall pick, the Bears made a trade with the Panthers to pick offensive tackle Teven Jenkins of Oklahoma State.

In the deal, the Bears also got Carolina’s fifth round pick (151st overall), sending their original second round pick (52nd overall), the team’s third round pick (83rd overall), and a 6th round pick (204th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jenkins was a part of the Cowboys’ offensive line from 2017-2020 and this past season was an All-Big 12 first team selection. He was expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday but slipped to the second round, and the Bears were able to get a major position of need.