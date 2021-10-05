Bears trade for WR/KR Jakeem Grant: Reports

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – OCTOBER 03: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts on October 3rd, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – One of the things which Bears general manager Ryan Pace has done during his tenure with the team is not shy about making moves to improve it through trades, whether they end up for the better or not.

That includes in-season deals, which aren’t as common in the NFL, but have been pulled off a few times by Pace in Chicago.

Tuesday was another one of those examples.

Trade! The #Dolphins are sending WR Jakeem Grant to the #Bears for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2021

Per multiple reports, the first from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Bears are acquiring wide receiver and kick returner Jakeem Grant from the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.. The teams have yet to confirm the move.

The move to acquire Grant, who was a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2016, it to get a kicker returner into the fold as the team continues to wait for the return of Tarik Cohen. He remains on IR after tearing his ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season against the Falcons and there isn’t a return date set.

Grant was a second-team All-Pro punt returner in Miami in 2020, returning 29 punts for 330 yards and a touchdown. This season, he has eight punt returns for 59 yards, with his longest return being 18 yards. While he hasn’t returned as many kickoffs the last two seasons as his previous four (8), Grant has 89 career returns for 2,206 yards with two touchdowns.

So far this year Nsimba Webster, who was signed before the season, has four punt returns for 13 yards, which could put Grant in line to replace him. Rookie Khalil Herbert has returned nine kickoffs this season for 234 yards with a long return of 50 yards, while receiver Darnell Mooney has one return for ten yards.

Grant also has 91 receptions in his career for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns but has just two catches for -7 yards so far in 2021. Last season, he made 36 receptions for 373 yards and a touchdowns in 14 games.