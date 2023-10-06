LAKE FOREST, Ill. — In the end, Chase Claypool’s time with the Bears ended up lasting less than a year.

The team is trading the wide receiver to the Dolphins along with a 2025 seventh round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth round pick.

After being inactive the last two games, the Bears have traded wide receiver Chase Claypool along with a 2025 seventh round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2025 sixth round pick.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/j7W9aaw4pr — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 6, 2023

This move comes after Claypool was inactive the last two games and was told to stay away from the team this past week as the Bears prepared for the Commanders. The Friday before the Broncos game, the receiver had been critical of his usage in the Bears’ offense.

It’s a tremendous disappointment for the team and general manager Ryan Poles, who gave up the Bears’ second round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft – which ended up being the 32nd overall – to the Steelers for Claypool in November 2022.

Arriving midseason, the receiver had trouble finding form, making 14 receptions on 29 targets for 140 yards with a 10-yard per catch average. Expected to improve with an offseason in the offense and motivated perhaps by a contract year, Claypool’s struggles continued in the first three games.

He made just four receptions on 14 targets for 51 yards along with a touchdown in Week 2 against the Bucs. Before the game against the Broncos, Claypool was asked if he believed he was being used correctly in the offense and he said no.

He was inactive for the loss to Denver on October 1 and then was told to stay away from team facilities for the short week against the Commanders. He was not in attendance for the Bears’ 40-20 win at FedEx Field on Thursday night.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story.